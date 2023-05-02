Conlon wins Cheshire schools projects

Artist's impression of the planned Kingsley Fields primary school

Conlon will expand Wilmslow High School, improve Springfield Special School in Crewe and build a new primary school in Nantwich.

The expansion of Wilmslow High School, increasing capacity from 1,500 to 1,800 pupils, is already under way. The project will take the school from 12-form to 14-form entry and is expected to complete in time for the new academic year in September this year.

The programme includes a single-storey extension to the main school building, a further extension linking the existing Olympic Hall and Sports Hall blocks, and substantial internal remodelling. Externally, the project includes modifications to car parks to improve provision for staff and visitors and create a new drop-off area.

Conlon is also now on-site refurbishing a council-owned building to create a new satellite school for Springfield Special School in Crewe. The project will see Conlon convert the former Dean Row Centre in Handforth – a vacant building previously used to support adults with learning disabilities. It will be upgraded for use as a SEND school for up to 80 children with autism spectrum condition (ASC).

Finally, Conlon has been appointed to deliver pre-construction services for a new primary school within a 1,100-home housing development at Kingsley Fields, north of Nantwich.

The single-form entry school will provide up to 210 places to enable new residents to access primary education locally for their children. The project is currently waiting for planning approval but is expected to start on site in 2023 for completion in summer 2024.

All three contracts were procured through the North West Construction Hub framework.

Conlon Construction commercial director Darren Lee said: “Our extensive experience of education projects – from early years through to university – means that we understand the best value principles and mission critical deadlines involved in delivering these three projects for Cheshire East Council, and we are working collaboratively with all stakeholders to identify cost efficiencies throughout each project’s lifecycle.

“Each programme demonstrates the council’s strategy of maximising existing assets while ensuring it invests in the education of all young people across Cheshire East, including primary, high school and special educational needs. Collectively, we’ll help the council ensure it has the right education provision in the right locations, allowing families to send their children to school within their local communities and helping achieve the best outcomes for young people.”

