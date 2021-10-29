Construction company shut down for payroll scam

The Insolvency Service says that creditors of Pazhar Zvezdy Ltd, previously known as ASA UK Development Limited, may not be aware that the company is now in compulsory liquidation.

Pazhar Zvezdy Ltd (Company number 11573761) traded as a residential and commercial construction company. Following complaints it was investigated by the Insolvency Service.

It was finally wound up in the public interest in the High Court on 7th September 2021 and the official receiver, Catherine Hudson, was appointed as the liquidator.

Enquiries revealed that Pazhar Zvezdy Ltd would submit duplicate timesheets on behalf of its workers to multiple construction recruitment agencies contracted for their payroll services. But once the workers received payments, Pazhar Zvezdy Ltd failed to pay the recruitment agencies for their payroll services.

The official receiver is aware of multiple creditors who may be owed money in the liquidation and may not know about the company’s insolvency as Pazhar Zvezdy Ltd recently changed its name from ASA UK Development.

Companies House filings show that Pazhar Zvezdy Ltd is owned by Albion Ventor LLC, whose address is in Moscow.

Catherine Hudson said: “We are aware of multiple creditors who are potentially owed money in the liquidation. But due to the name change cannot locate details of this company easily. If you believe you are owed money by Pazhar Zvezdy Ltd or ASA UK Development Limited, we want to hear from you as our job is to realise the assets of the company in the interests of its creditors.”

To contact the official receiver, email PIU.OR@insolvency.gov.uk

