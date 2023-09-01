Construction of £45m Ash bridge starts this month

CGI of the planned bridge

Guildford Borough Council appointed VolkerFitzpatrick in July as main contractor for a long-planned bridge over a railway line next to Ash station.

Construction of the Ash Road Bridge will see the closure of the level crossing on the A323 Guildford Road. The crossing currently closes around 150 times a day, with barriers down for almost 25 minutes per hour.

Works are set to start on Tuesday 19th September and take 75 weeks to complete.

VolkerFitzpatrick infrastructure director Deon Scholtz said: "Our regional approach will allow us to deliver our in-house bridge and highways expertise in a way which most benefits the communities in which we work."

