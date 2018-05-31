Construction set to start on Western Sydney light rail

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian joined ministers to confirm the approval of stage 1 of the Parramatta Light Rail project from Westmead to Carlingford via the Parramatta central business district (CBD) and Camellia.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian joined Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance, Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts and Member for Parramatta Geoff Lee in Parramatta today to confirm the approval of stage 1 of the project from Westmead to Carlingford via Parramatta CBD and Camellia.

Construction and operation contracts set to be awarded in the third quarter of this year. The NSW Government has allocated AU$1bn (£570m) to Stage 1 of the project and the final cost will be known and released when contacts are signed.

“Parramatta Light Rail will connect major Western Sydney precincts for the first time and make it possible for people to ‘turn up and go’ to employment, cultural, entertainment and sports destinations,” said Berejiklian. “This is an exciting time for the people of Parramatta and for visitors to this fantastic part of Sydney. “Parramatta Light Rail will create close to 5000 jobs, connect communities along the route and transform the way that people explore all the attractions that Western Sydney has to offer, with a light rail service every 7.5 minutes in peak periods.

Minister for transport and infrastructure Andrew Constance said that approval of stage 1 means construction on the project is on track to begin by the end of 2018. “Parramatta Light Rail is part of the NSW Government’s $80 billion infrastructure pipeline, which includes the largest transport infrastructure program in Australia with $43 billion of investment over the next four years,” he said.

A final business case for a planned Stage 2, which connects the Parramatta CBD to Ermington, Melrose Park, Wentworth Point and Sydney Olympic Park, is due to be completed by the end of 2018.

The Parramatta Light Rail is expected to come into service in 2023.