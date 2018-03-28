Construction starts on east London’s tax hub

Westfield has officially started construction on a new 12-storey office building located next to Westfield Stratford City in east London.

The 300,000 sq ft building at 14 Westfield Avenue will be the new regional centre for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and other government departments.

From late 2020 around 3,800 civil servants will start to move into their new offices, as part of the wider Government Hubs Programme, led by HMRC, which is transforming how the government uses property.

Peter Miller, chief operating officer of Westfield Europe, said: “We’re proud that HMRC has chosen Stratford as the location for its modern regional centre and are excited to be starting construction on this fantastic building. Westfield has played a pivotal role in the regeneration of Stratford, not only in delivering the UK’s number one shopping centre with the best in retail, dining and leisure, but also in helping to establish the area as an attractive place to live, work, play and learn. Our continued investment with the planned expansion of Westfield Stratford City, and the delivery of over 1,200 new homes, will only continue to reinforce this appeal.”

HMRC estates director Steven Boyd said: “The development at 14 Westfield Avenue is a high specification office space in a growing area of London and close to great public transport links. When it is built, the new building’s quality environment and high speed digital connectivity will allow our staff to work collaboratively with other teams enabling us to become a tax authority fit for the future. We expect to start moving staff into the new building in 2020.”