Contollo acquires Engineering Services Partnership

Contollo chair Oliver Dennis (second from left) with (left to right) ESP directors Philip Graham-Clare, James Graham-Clare and Alistair McLean

Engineering Services Partnership (ESP) becomes Contollo Group’s fourth acquisition since its private-equity backed formation less than a year ago. The deal completed shortly before Christmas.

Contollo began life in February 2024 by acquiring cost and project management consultant Abacus, with backing from Leeds private equity firm Northedge. Building services engineers Tace and MBA Consulting Engineers were added in November.

With the addition of ESP, group headcount has now grown to more than 160.

Established in 1997, ESP has offices in Croydon, Peterborough, Manchester and Edinburgh. It offers engineering advice across a range of sectors, notably banking, critical facilities, data centres, retail, industrial & logistics and commercial.

Contollo chief executive Ruth Percival said: “This partnership will allow us to combine the extensive strengths and sector experience of ESP with the expertise and existing MEP capabilities of the Contollo team. ESP is a forward-thinking, innovative company with an exceptional blue chip client portfolio. We are looking forward to working with the team and welcoming them to the growing Contollo Group.”

She added: “2024 has been a fantastic start for everyone involved in Contollo. We are looking to evolve the group with further acquisitions in 2025, continuing to partner with excellent businesses which share our vision to become a leading consultancy in the built environment, bringing together smart people to deliver smart buildings.”

ESP managing director Philip Graham-Clare said: “We’re incredibly excited about the opportunity to be part of the Contollo Group. This transaction combines our strengths and enables us to deliver additional services, increased capacity, and even greater efficiency and sustainability for our clients, something we’re very passionate about.”

