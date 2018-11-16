Contract awarded for $800m Minnesota light rail

A joint venture of Lunda and CS McCrossan will build the Southwest light rail transit scheme for the Metopolitan Council under a contract worth just under US$800m (£593m).

Lunda/McCrossan will build 14.5 miles of double track with 16 LRT stations and structures in a corridor that will share 7.8 miles with freight railroad tracks, requiring close coordination with Twin Cities & Western Railroad and BNSF Railway during construction and later during LRT operation. The structures include 29 new bridges (LRT, pedestrian, freight and road), modifications to seven existing bridges, six pedestrian tunnels, two ‘cut-and-cover’ LRT tunnels, a tunnel under state Highway 62, a tunnel in the Kenilworth corridor of Minneapolis and over 100 retaining walls.

“People across the region and state have been waiting for this day,” said council chair Alene Tchourumoff. “This action means we can get to work on extending the highly successful Green Line into St Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, connecting people with jobs, education, services, and entertainment.

The Council, in partnership with Hennepin County, the project’s primary local funder, is expecting to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking later this month, with construction activities getting under way by the end of the year.