Contractor appointed for Park Royal logistics hub

Faircloth Construction is now on site and is expected to complete PR1 in the first quarter of 2023.

The developer is Gli, a joint venture between London-based Kingston Space Property (KSP) and German property investor Patrizia. Other GLi locations include Croydon and Mitcham.

PR1 will be 100% electric powered, with rooftop solar panels and storage batteries, and will be net zero in construction, the developer says.

Faircloth Construction director Darren Faircloth said his firm “prides itself on quality workmanship and shares its clients' goals and visions”.

KSP chief executive David Johnson said: “As a business with a strong industrial heritage, like KSP, Faircloth are a fantastic partner to be working with on our first Park Royal scheme.”

