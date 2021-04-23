Contractor Gilbane pilots Versatile's crane sensor

It has joined forces with Versatils to pilot the new capabilities of CraneView 4.0, which features a multi-sensor device mounted under the crane's hook. The aim of Versatile's technology is to boost building productivity and safety.

CraneView 4.0 is currently in use by Gilbane at the Department of General Services, General Assembly Building project in Richmond, Virginia.

The new 38,000m2, 15-storey legislative and administrative office tower is the central component of an extensive modernisation program for Virginia's historic capitol square.

Gilbane's project team has been using daily data reports to measure, analyse and improve performance on crane utilisation, site logistics, operations and safety to yield higher output and improved schedules, and a safer, more efficient subcontractor workflow.

By running multiple devices on multiple cranes, the project team has been able to identify and mitigate outliers, double-handling and inefficiencies to maintain optimal performance. Metrics provided by CraneView have allowed for coordinating real-time deliveries as well as managing picks and efficient workflow. To date, the project team has seen up to a 90% utilisation rate on steel erection and 98% on the precast façades.

"Our relationship with Versatile has allowed us to be on the front edge of new technology in the construction market,” said Gilbane Building Company senior project manager Brett Thompson. “This technology enables us to analyse our performance on a daily basis, providing a truly unique vantage point to create better outcomes in real-time. We're looking forward to seeing how this knowledge further empowers us in the planning stage of our projects - I believe we've only just begun to see the potential.”

Gilbane said that CraneView delivers never before available site production data that is sent to its project team via daily digests, enabling real-time decision-making regarding workflow adjustments that optimise productivity and increases safety. Gilbane has also been able to incorporate other technologies into the project, including the software, Assemble. Versatile's CraneView data is being used with Assemble to provide a virtual 3D model for weekly progression snapshots and improved client communications.

The company has found that the combination of video and aggregated data that CraneView provides allows it to organise, verify or make adjustments to workflow. The birds-eye view also provides visuals to both on-site and off-site personnel to gauge the safety of ongoing work. Gilbane and Versatile teams are working together to turn the new insights into site actions.

"We selected the General Assembly Building team to beta-test the new CraneView 4.0 based on their zeal and aptitude for embracing new technology,” said Gilbane Building Company chief information officer Jason Pelkey. “We have a great long-standing relationship with the team at Versatile. They are able to offer amazing insights that enable our teams to deliver optimal results for our clients. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Versatile and expanding the use of CraneView on multiple projects in the future.”

Versatile CEO and co-founder Meirav Oren added: "I've been amazed by the leadership and innovation of different teams that I've interacted with at Gilbane. Versatile is honored to serve the General Assembly project team utilising our latest technology and showing us inspiring new ways to act and benefit from all that CraneView has to offer.”

