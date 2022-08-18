Contractor sought for hydrogen pipeline

Caden is planning to build a pipeline will transport hydrogen to northwest industrial users to reduce their reliance on fossil gas.

Part of the HyNet low carbon cluster, it will be the UK's first 100% hydrogen pipeline at scale.

The opportunity to provide engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services for the first 100% hydrogen pipeline at scale in the UK was released at the end of July 2022 and is the first step in the procurement of these and other services.

It is anticipated that the pipeline will comprise of 125km of underground pipeline including high pressure steel pipelines and associated lower pressure spurs, together with hydrogen above ground installations (HAGIs).

Cadent is looking for a single entity (which may include JVs or consortia) to deliver the full EPCC scope, incorporating engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the new pipeline network.

Cadent is planning supplier events in November and December to link shortlisted EPCC bidders with local suppliers and small- and medium-sized enterprises in the northwest.

This exciting opportunity is available to view online via the government ‘find a tender’ service.

A periodic indicative notice (PIN) can be found on the government's ‘find a tender’ service at www.find-tender.service.gov.uk, using the reference 020611.

Cadent project director Rob Donovan said: “We’re interested in hearing from organisations that have the capability to provide these services to deliver this leading the UK’s first at scale hydrogen pipeline in the northwest. This is a fantastic opportunity for a forward-thinking organisation to take part in the development of new hydrogen networks to deliver tomorrow’s energy today.”

Following the build of the hydrogen production plant at Stanlow, Cadent anticipates starting construction activities on the first part of the hydrogen network from 2025.

