Contractors join developers on £47bn Pagabo framework

The developer-led framework, put together on behalf of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Foundation Trust, is expected to be worth £47bn over its five and a half year term.

It goes live today (Tuesday 15th December 2020).

The framework has nine lots covering three contract structures: property development via joint venture and special purpose vehicle; long income lease and lease back; and property development single site by development agreement.

The lots cover a variety of development sectors, from healthcare and care homes to residential and student accommodation, to commercial buildings, car parks and prisons.

Each contract structure is separated into three value bands as well as on a sector and regional basis to make sure the relevant developers are available to clients for the right size of project. The value bands are split into three increments and cover developments of up to and above £100m.

Pagabo picked up to six core companies for each development sector under each lot in every geographical region. In addition to these core companies, three reserve companies have been named to supplement the procurement process in each segment.

The 29 development companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:

Argon Property Development Solutions

Bruntwood

Capital & Centric

Community Development Partnerships

Edaroth

Engier Regeneration

Equitix

Geoffrey Osborne

Godwin Developments

Goldbeck

HBD

Heron Bros

Ion Developments

Graham Cityheart

Kajima Genr8

Kier Property Developments

Lindum Group

LinkCity (Bouygues)

McGoff Construction

Morgan Sindall Consortium

Prime

Queensberry Real Estate

Seddon

Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures

Summerhill

Vinci UK Developments

Vistry Partnerships

Willmott Dixon

Yondr Group

Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley said: “We have been blown away by the phenomenal interest to this new framework from the industry, which speaks to its uniqueness and potential. It will not only save time and effort when procuring a developer but will also save developers a lot of money on opportunity bidding as well – which for some larger development schemes can be more than £1m.

“It’s been clear from recent months that government sees the construction industry as really important to our ‘return to normal’ recovery – particularly when it comes to complex development projects. This new framework will allow developers the ability to procure works through a compliant and simple to use framework, and to support the public sector with vital expansion plans, and to create a more robust sector all round.”

The framework will run for four years with the option to extend for a further 16 months. It is Pagabo’s first framework dedicated to developers. It is available to all public sector bodies including schools, universities, local authorities, police and emergency services, NHS organisations, health and social care providers, and housing associations, as well as central government departments.

