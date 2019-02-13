Contracts awarded for Stornoway castle grounds restoration

A partnership of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and the Stornoway Trust have awarded the contracts to two island-based contractors.

Neil Mackay & Co will undertake repairs to the Porters Lodge, the Category A-listed Boatman’s House and the adjacent seawall. Other features, including the Castle’s bastion wall, steps and terrace path will also be repaired and restored.

Breedon Hebrides will carry out a range of civil works, including drainage works in the former private gardens and the Castle Green, renovation of paths in the core area of the grounds and environmental improvements in key areas. The Woodlands Centre will gain a new outdoor terrace and children’s play area.

A partnership involving the Stornoway Trust, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, the National Lottery and Historic Environment Scotland, will oversee investment of over £5m in the public park over the next few years.

Comhairle Leader Roddie Mackay said: “The Castle Grounds are a hugely important asset for our community and this project will deliver significant and much needed improvements that will complement the restored Lews Castle. The Comhairle and the Trust have very worked closely with our funding partners to reach this point and I’m sure the community will be delighted to see work finally starting.’

Acting head of the National Lottery Heritage Fund in Scotland Riona McMorrow added: “Our parks, and the historic features in them, are a wonderful legacy from our ancestors. They are enjoyed by all ages and are a community’s green space in which to relax away from the pressures of daily life. We’re delighted that, thanks to funds raised through the National Lottery, work is starting to revitalise the only historic park in the Outer Hebrides for all to enjoy.”

The works are scheduled for completion by summer 2020.