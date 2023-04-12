Copper pipe producers say plastic leaks

Copper pipework is more durable, say copper pipe producers

Copper pipe manufacturers commissioned research into water leak insurance claims and found that the increased use of plastic push-fit pipework is one of the most common causes for claims.

The Copper Sustainability Partnership (CuSP) was created in 2021 by two competing copper tube manufacturers, Lawton Tubes and Mueller Europe, who have joined forces to promote the benefits of copper over plastics.

CuSP’s latest marketing campaign seeks to expose plastic push-fit pipework as being prone to leaks.

In the past eight years, the cost of water leak claims has nearly doubled to £2.5m a day. In 2018, nearly one in three of Zurich Insurance’s total claims were for water damage caused by burst pipes and escape of water.

The Association of British Insurers has identified the increased use of plastic push-fit pipework as one of the main issues that has led to a rise in leaks and burst pipes, CuSP says.

Ian Hollingworth, claims manager for EC Insurance Co, said: “We have seen an upsurge in escape of water claims in recent years, and the increasing use of push-fit pipes has, without a doubt, contributed to this rise.”

CuSP’s research, written by the Alliance for Sustainable Building Products (ASBP), also highlights how plastic pipes can fail if they come into contact with incompatible materials, including caulks and fire stopping materials, leak detection fluids, pipe tapes, sealants and paints.

Other factors that the research revealed are poor workmanship and increased DIY plumbing installations. Another factor is a trend for integrated appliances and hiding pipework behind walls and panels, making it more difficult to spot a leak early.

Andrew Surtees, Mueller’s head of sales, said: “The research gives us great insights into how we can reduce water leak cases and claims – for example, making more appropriate material choices to help minimise pipe failures.

“When it comes to piping materials, the results shows that plastic pipes do play a part in the high number of claims, as well as the workmanship of the people installing them. Choosing this type of pipework for your renovation or purchasing a new build with this type of pipework could be a costly mistake for homeowners. However, the risks of this can be minimised by ensuring that you hire a qualified plumber to install your pipework and also by installing more durable materials, such as copper.

“Copper has exceptional durability and is often used in environments and applications where material integrity is critical. In fact, thanks to its longevity, copper pipes can – if installed with care – outlast the life of a building.”

