Copper pipe producers form marketing alliance

Copper plumbing

The Copper Sustainability Partnership (CuSP) has been set up by Lawton Tubes and Mueller Europe to promote the benefits of copper over plastic.

They say they are “taking a stand against the inaccuracies of the plastics greenwash”.

Plastic pipe has become increasingly prevalent in recent years – especially in new build housing. The Copper Sustainability Partnership hopes to fight back by asserting the sustainability credentials of copper.

Mueller Europe managing director Mark Millerchip, a co-founder of CuSP, said: “It’s critical we use materials which can meet our needs without depleting our natural resources or causing damage to our environment or health. Most people would avoid using disposable plastics like straws, bags or bottles, yet few question the environmental impact of the materials used to build their homes.

“Copper can be used, reused, and recycled infinitely, without the loss of its properties and provides a fantastic alternative to disposable plastic pipe.”

Lawton Tubes managing director Oliver Lawton, the other co-founder, added: “Mark and I have long known each other as competitors, yet we both kept hearing the same thing; an industry calling out for more sustainable materials.

“The environmental impact of products is becoming more important than ever before with builders, plumbers and specifiers seeking better materials. That’s why we felt it was important to join forces as an industry to highlight copper’s green credentials and dispel un-truths told by the plastics industry.”

