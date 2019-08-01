Cornish quarry gets UK’s first Cat 986K

The Cat 986K

Hanson placed an order with Caterpillar dealer Finning for 31 machines in 2018. The 986K wheeled loader is machine number 30 to be delivered from that list. It will be put into operation at Hingston Down Quarry in Cornwall.

Sales features of the Cat 986K include power shift transmission, torque converter with lock-up clutch and axle shaft disc brakes, as well as Cat’s VisionLink telematics system and Cat Connect PAYLOAD technologies for on-the-go load weighing.

Hanson said that sizing was an important determining factor in its selection of the machine: the Cat 986K is larger than the 982M but more compact than the new 988K. The new version of the 988 is bigger than the old ones so the Cat 986K was launched as a size replacement for the original Cat 988G.

Hanson UK unit manager Dave Jenkins said: “We were in the process of renewing aspects of our fleet at Hingston Down Quarry last year. We sought advice from Finning and Caterpillar on which machines to invest in for better site management and optimisation, and they recommended the new Cat 986K.

“The whole of the site team at the quarry are looking forward to the arrival of the first UK-based Cat 986K, with the loader bringing all of Caterpillar’s latest improvements with ongoing upgrades and advanced technologies. This machine is matched perfectly with our face fleet, which includes a 772G and continues the long standing partnership that this quarry has had with Finning – a relationship forged over many years.

“We have been operating our current Cat 988G face loading shovel since its arrival in 2005, and this machine is performing really well after a long working life. It’s still running on its original powertrain, which is proven testament to the Caterpillar standards of durability and reliability for the whole life of their machinery.”

