Cost consultant appoints Glasgow director

Colin Meharg

MGAC RLF was formed when US construction project management firm Mark G Anderson Consultants (MGAC) took over the UK cost consultant Robinson Low Francis (RLF) in October 2021.

Colin Meharg has been tasked with developing the business expansion strategy and advising clients.

He has spent the past six years as lead technical director at Faithful & Gould, working on the University of Glasgow’s £1bn Gilmorehill masterplan. His other projects include the demolition of the former Western Infirmary and the £95m James McCune Smith Learning Hub.

Dorothy Robertson, executive director in the MGAC RLF Glasgow office, said: “Colin’s experience of projects and programmes within the higher education, health and commercial sectors has provided him with a unique skill set. His background means he has delivered projects as a designer, consultant and contractor enabling him to provide invaluable insights and advice to our growing client base.”

