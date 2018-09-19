Costain and Galliford Try hit for £1.5m safety fines

Costain and Galliford Try were prosecuted by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) after a worker’s foot was trapped in a rotating screw.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how, on 5th March 2015, Costain Limited and Galliford Try Building Limited were upgrading Water Treatment Works in Cheshire. During commissioning work, a worker’s foot became trapped in a large rotating screw, which led to the amputation of three toes.

The HSE’s investigation found that both companies had failed to properly plan and manage the commissioning work.

Both were found guilty of breaching Section 3 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. They were fined £1,400,000 each with £101,046.20 costs.

HSE inspector David Argument said after the case: “This injury was easily preventable. The commissioning work should have been properly planned and managed. Employers should make sure they properly assess and apply effective control measures to minimise the risk posed by dangerous parts of machinery.”