Costain director joins Aecom in LA

Sue Kershaw

Sue Kershaw has been made program management executive for Aecom’s program management business line, based in Los Angeles.

In this role, Ms Kershaw will be responsible for overseeing Aecom programs around the world, providing technical leadership and strategic direction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sue to Aecom,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of the company’s program management global business. “She is a renowned civil engineer and program director who has successfully executed and delivered major rail, construction, transport, and property programs globally. Her proven leadership will be an asset to our teams around the world as she advances our established program management methodology to meet our client’s complex program needs.”

Sue Kershaw has worked on some of the UK’s biggest civil engineering projects, including Crossrail, HS2, Gatwick Airport station and several national highways projects. She worked on the London 2012 Olympics preparations as deputy director and head of program management for transport within the Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA).

Before moving to Aecom, Ms Kershaw was Costain’s managing director of transportation, managing director for KPMG’s infrastructure advisory group – where she was the transport secretary’s HS2 project representative – and director of rail at CH2M.

“I am incredibly excited to join Aecom’s world-class program management team,” she said. “I have always been passionate about devising innovative approaches to address complex delivery challenges on a global scale. With Aecom’s team of technical experts, I am confident that we will continue to deliver transformational outcomes for our clients’ infrastructure investments.”

