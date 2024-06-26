Costain JV bags £65m Southern Water deal

Southern Water’s Lingfield site

CMDP has been awarded contracts totalling £65m running into late 2025.

The projects will see the joint venture improve the resilience of the local water supply and upgrade wastewater treatment works at Testwood near Southampton, and Burham in Kent.

Both sites will benefit from renovation, refurbishment and expansion to cope with rising demand for drinking water and increasing volumes of wastewater.

At Testwood water supply works, CMDP will refurbish and improve abstraction points from the River Test, pumping stations and flow and filtration assets. The work will also include upgrading the rapid gravity filtration facilities and repurposing contact reservoir tanks at the site.

At Burham water supply works, improvements will include a full refurbishment of the low lift pumping station and granular activated carbon filters, and site-wide chemical dosing upgrades. CMDP is also working on a number of upgrades to improve the resilience of the water treatment works, including increasing the usable volume of the lake that feeds the site.

Chris Hodgson, programme director for the CMDP join venture, said: “Southern Water is upgrading its infrastructure to ensure it continues providing clean drinking water to its customers while improving resilience for the future. This is important work that will have a transformative impact on the lives of residents and local communities. We will continue to deliver innovative solutions to Southern Water to not only ensure we support them in meeting their regulatory obligations, but also to add value by identifying opportunities to increase efficiencies.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk