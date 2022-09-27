Costain selects new chair

Baroness Rock

Baroness Rock, 53, will take over as chair of the board of Costain from Paul Golby on 1st December 2022.

As Kate Rock, she was a partner of PR firm College Hill from 1996 until 2008 and is still today a senior adviser to Instinctif Partners, as the firm is now called. Costain was a client of College Hill and Instinctif for many years.

She was subsequently a vice-chairman of the Conservative Party and from this was placed in the House of Lords by David Cameron in 2015.

Since her elevation to the peerage she has served on the boards of several companies as a non-executive director, including ground engineering specialist Keller since 2018. She is also a senior adviser to Instinctif Partners, as Co

Tony Quinlan, Costain’s senior independent director, said: "Having conducted an extensive search process, we are delighted to welcome Kate to the board of Costain where she will support the group in the next stage of its transformation. She brings a strong understanding of the construction contracting sector, the application of innovation and technology to drive productivity enhancements, and of government. Her background in corporate communications and strategy, as well as her natural energy and new ideas, will support the acceleration of our transformation.”

Baroness Rock said: "I am delighted to be appointed to the role of chair at Costain and to be joining a team with a clear strategy and history of delivery in the growing UK infrastructure market. I look forward to contributing to the next stage of the group's development."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk