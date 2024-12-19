Costain Siemens JV wins £300m HS2 power contract

Photo by Andrei Zota

Costain Siemens has been selected to deliver high voltage power supply systems for the HS2 project throughout the 225km route between Birmingham and London.

It will be responsible for designing, manufacturing, supplying, installing, testing, commissioning and maintaining high voltage (HV) power supply systems between London and Birmingham. The joint venture will form part of the Rail Systems Alliance structure.

Following completion of the design and build contract there will be a separate seven-year maintenance contract.

The HV total contract value is expected to be worth in the region of £300m to the joint venture, with optional contract extensions. The separate maintenance contract is valued at £32m.

Traction and non-traction substations will be built alongside the line, providing power to stations, shafts, portals, depots and railway systems between London and Birmingham.

This contract is in addition to the £400m HS2 rail systems contract that Costain, operating alone, secured earlier this month. As previously reported, Costain is the sole supplier for tunnel and lineside mechanical and electrical systems for HS2. That contract will start in the first quarter of 2025 for a seven-year period, with the option for additional contract extensions.

Costain chief executive Alex Vaughan said: "This contract marks the start of a new partnership with Siemens Mobility and its team of experts who share our values and ambitions. Providing a safe, reliable power system will be critical to the success of HS2, with rail electrification a crucial part of the UK's decarbonisation plans."

Rob Morris, joint chief executive of Siemens Mobility UKI, added: “Our work for HS2 will help in sustaining British jobs and skills from our UK based workforce, and in our 2,500 strong supply chain. We’re already committed to investing £100m in a brand-new digital engineering, manufacturing and research and development centre in Chippenham, which will now play a key role in delivering HS2.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk