Costain starts 2025 with £5.4bn of work

This marks a significant increase from the previous year’s £3.9bn pipeline of work.

The company said that trading during the 2024 financial year has been positive, with the group’s operating profit expected to be between £41.9m and £43.3m, in line with market expectations, when it announces its full year results on 11th March.

Costain finished the year strongly with major contract wins in the water and rail sectors during the second half of the year.

“This, together with growth on existing frameworks and attractive levels of bidding activity, gives the Group increasing confidence in its ability to deliver further growth in operating profits and margins,” the company said.

In addition to broadening its Tier 1 customer base, Costain has expanded its consultancy services, in the green energy sector following the FEED contract for the BP joint ventures Net Zero Teesside Power and the Northern Endurance Partnership, and a second hydrogen FEED contract.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk