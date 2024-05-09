Costain to upgrade Thames Water sewage works

A Thames Water sewage works

The award, valued at more than £5m for the two sites, will see Costain upgrade the sewage treatment sites in Sandhurst, Berkshire and Selborne, Hampshire.

The schemes are the first that have been awarded to Costain as part of a wider investment programme for sewage treatment works (STWs). This could see up to 25 similar projects allocated to Costain in due course, the company said.

The programme involves implementing flow monitoring technology to validate flow-to-full treatment for wastewater before it is discharged, upgrading the existing screening operations at the inlet station, improving storage tank capacity and revising the storm return pumping systems. The work is designed to improve the ability of sewage treatment works to treat the increasing volumes of incoming sewage, reducing the frequency and volume of untreated discharges in wet weather. The Sandhurst and Selborne schemes are scheduled to complete in 2025.

Thames Water has plans to improve more than 250 sites in the coming years as part of a £1.12bn investment in its wastewater sites.

Costain’s water director, Gerard Shore, said: “Thames Water is investing in river health and has a clear plan to upgrade hundreds of treatment plants across the region. This will have a transformative impact on the lives of residents and local communities. We know we can add considerable value by identifying further opportunities at the outline design stage to maximise efficiencies for the upgraded treatment infrastructure. This will help ensure that these assets are fit for purpose for the long term.”

Costain was also recently appointed to Northumbrian Water to its AMP8 infrastructure framework that could see contracts with a potential value of £670m awarded to Costain over the next 12 years. In 2023, Costain extended into AMP8 its managed service provider contract with United Utilities and its consultancy work with Yorkshire Water.

