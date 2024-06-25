CPA names new chief executive

Steven Mulholland

The Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) has been without a chief executive since the departure of former RAF wing commander Stu McInroy last December after just six months in the job.

Steven Mulholland starts his new job in August.

With t Mulholland, the CPA has chosen someone steeped in the plant-hire industry, much as they did with the long-serving Colin Wood, who led the organisation from 2001 to 2018. Like Wood before him, Mulholland already has a long track record in plant hire, and with the CPA . Wood came from the mobile crane hire business; Mulholland is from general plant stock, having co-founded Mulholland Plant Services in Scotland 25 years ago before selling up to Thomas Plant Hire last November.

Steven Mulholland is currently also the CPA's chair and has been a CPA council member for 10 years.

CPA president Brian Jones said: “Steven has a tremendous amount of experience in the plant rental industry and having been the CPA chair for over six years and a council member for several more years, is familiar with the association, the CPA team and many of our members.

“Steven has formed part of several working groups, including the Plant Sector Representative Organisation (PSRO) and those carried out with CITB. He has also been a board member of the Scottish Plant Owners Association (SPOA) for many years. I am confident he will lead CPA to new levels of support for our members’ businesses.”

Steven Mulholland said: “I am delighted to continue my work with the CPA and look forward to commencing my new role as chief executive. In my view, the most important factor is continuity. CPA council members, CPA staff, along with the executive team, have all done a fantastic job to get our association to where it is today. It has grown in numbers and improved in professionalism in the services we are able to offer members, and this must continue in an ever-changing world.”

In other developments, communications manager Adam Godwin will become a director of the CPA. He has been with the organisation for 19 years.

