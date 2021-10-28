Create Construction goes into administration

Chris Ratten and Lindsey Cooper of RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed as joint administrators of Create Construction Limited on 27th October 2021.

Other companies within the Create Group are unaffected.

Create Construction had around 50 employees, the majority of whom work on construction sites across the UK. Most have been made redundant, although a few have been retained temporarily to assist the administrators.

Create Construction was incorporated in 2006 by Paul and Gillian Mathison. In the year to February 2020 it made a pre-tax profit of £483,000 on turnover of £93m (up from £66m the previous year). It had carved itself a market in building hotels and purpose-built student accommodation.

It had started construction work on a £7m extension of the Hampton By Hilton Hotel on Blackpool’s South Shore in July, on a 53-week build programme. It was also expecting to start construction of another Hampton by Hilton hotel in Stockport next spring.

A company statement said: “The pandemic has affected every area of our business, from delays in pipeline projects achieving planning approval and concluding funding, to access being restricted or denied into completed operational student accommodation buildings to allow us to complete 12 months defects works and to release significant retention monies owed to our supply chain.”

Chief executive Paul Mathison said: “The pandemic has severely affected both our clients and our supply chain’s ability to meet their contractual arrangements. An overrun in projects in both time and budget, a number of supply chain failures and delays to a secured pipeline of projects, has ultimately made the company unviable.”

Chris Ratten, partner at RSM UK Restructuring Advisory and one of the joint administrators, said: “We are now working closely with the company’s customers and subcontractors to ensure current projects are reassigned. It is hoped many of Create Construction’s on-site roles will transfer to other companies to ensure the continuation of ongoing construction projects.”

Create Construction’s website at time of failure said that the company had eight live major projects around the UK:

Trafford - Hampton By Hilton

Blackpool - Hampton By Hilton Extension

Coventry - Harper Road

Swansea - Morfa Road

Liverpool - Bowline

Salford - Discovery Quay Phase 2

Edinburgh - Ibis Edinburgh Airport

Leicester - Rutland Street

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk