Create to expand Blackpool hotel

Blackpool's Hampton By Hilton Hotel

Sister company Create Construction expects to begin building works on the £6.8m scheme in the first quarter of 2021 with a build duration of 52 weeks.

The first phase of the hotel was completed by Create in May 2018, as part of Blackpool Council's regeneration of the New South Promenade.

The hotel currently has of 130 bedrooms. The extension will provide another 74 bedrooms, as well as a larger kitchen & breakfast area and new meeting spaces. By providing these extra facilities, the hotel will be able to give further support to the new Blackpool Conference Centre and anticipated Winter Gardens exhibition centre extension.

