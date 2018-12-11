Croydon towers ready for module fitting to begin

The concrete cores have topped out and are now ready for modules to be attached

The two towers at 101 George Street in Croydon will be the tallest structures to be built off-site using modular construction methods, Tide Construction says. They will reach heights of 44 and 38 storeys.

Tide’s offsite company Vision Modular will now install the fully-fitted modules around the concrete cores.

The towers are designed by HTA Design, whose managing partner Simon Bayliss said: “101 George Street will be testimony to flexibility in modular construction design and architectural creativity.”

The build-to-rent development, forward-funded by Greystar and Henderson Park, will be operated by Greystar and will have 546 flats.

The two-year construction programme is made possible through the use of pods manufactured in Vision Modular Systems’ Bedford factory and then transported onsite.

Tide Construction chief executive Christy Hayes said: “We are very pleased with the progress we are making in building the world’s tallest modular towers. We are delivering the development according the set time scales, offering much needed project certainty to our clients. Completing the concrete cores means that we are ready for the next stage of the project, by bringing the first module onsite in Croydon. The modules are built in our factory in Bedford, undergoing strict quality controls, and will create high quality homes to rent for Londoners.”

Greystar UK senior managing director Mark Allnutt said: “Modular will, without a doubt, play a central role in the future of construction and this development has been a fantastic opportunity for Greystar to become an early adopter. For Greystar it ticks a lot of boxes – it delivers a high-quality product, at speed, in a safe and controlled environment.”

Tide Construction currently has 1,500 residential units under construction across the Greater London area. Tide Construction and Vision Modular Systems are also working in partnership with Greystar on the first phase of the Greenford build-to-rent scheme in Ealing, where they are delivering 400 flats within an 18 months programme.

They have recently completed a 100-unit apartment building for Pocket Living in Wandsworth – Mapleton Crescent –and are currently delivering a 120-unit modular residential scheme for Pocket in Ealing.