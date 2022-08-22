Cruden, Hadden and Ogilvie join Scottish framework

Cruden Building, Hadden Construction and Ogilvie Construction have been selected for the new framework, designed for the procurement of smaller projects that those delivered by Hub South East’s Tier 1 team of Bam, Balfour Beatty and Morrison Construction.

The Tier1B trio are likely to focus predominately on residential construction of affordable housing, social care and care homes.

Hub South East chief executive Paul McGirk said that Cruden, Hadden and Ogilvie were “all well-respected contractors with experience in other hubs across Scotland”.

The trio variously expressed their ‘delight’ and ‘excitement’ at being chosen.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “We are delighted to have joined the Hub South East supply chain."

Hadden Group managing director Steven Brady said: “We are delighted to be appointed onto the supply chain for Hub South East and are excited about the opportunities this may bring us with existing and new clients within the southeast territory.”

“It is a privilege to be appointed as a Tier 1B contractor to Hub South East Scotland,” said Gordon Lee, partnering and procurement director of Cruden Building.

