Culture hub adds to Willmott Dixon's Doncaster workload

The development has been designed by architect Bond Bryan

The £15m contract is the sixth project that Willmott Dixon has landed in Doncaster in the past three years.

The town’s new culture hub is being created from the consolidation of four existing buildings on the junction of Waterdale and Chequer Road – Doncaster Central Library, Doncaster Archives in Balby, Doncaster Museum & Art Gallery, and the Library Services for Schools. It will house a new library, a rail heritage centre, an art gallery and a museum.

Overseen by Doncaster Council and designed by architect Bond Bryan, the project will retain and restore the central frontage of the former Hall Cross Girls School building. It will be encased in a glass façade to showcase what is part of Doncaster’s architectural heritage.

Completion is expected in summer 2020.

This latest contract adds to a series of schemes in Doncaster by the contractor. It is close to another scheme that Willmott Dixon is building, a fast-food park called Lakeside Triangle.

Willmott Dixon is also on site at Doncaster Wool Market, which is getting an overhaul and will open at the end of March.

Willmott Dixon completed the National College of High Speed Rail last year, recently built a new secondary school, and is behind a series of affordable housing projects over nine sites in Doncaster.

Projects for Doncaster Council have been procured via Scape’s Major Works framework, which has since been superseded by Major Works – England & Northern Ireland, part of Scape’s National Construction framework.

Anthony Dillon, Willmott Dixon’s managing director for the north said: “We are delighted to have such an important role creating projects that are shaping Doncaster’s future for many decades to come. Each one will attract new investment and create jobs that support Doncaster’s growth plans.”

Cllr Bill Mordue, Doncaster Council’s cabinet member for business, skills and economic development, said: “The new Central Library and Museum project is one of many schemes we are on the ground and delivering as part of our comprehensive and ambitious urban centre masterplan. We are transforming Doncaster, making it a highly desirable place to live, work, visit and invest in.”