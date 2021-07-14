Cummins starts hydrogen tests

Cummins is exploring hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels to decarbonise vehicles and construction machinery.

Following proof-of-concept testing, the company plans to evaluate the engine in a variety of on- and off-highway applications.

“Cummins is thrilled about the potential of the hydrogen engine to reduce emissions and provide power and performance for customers,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, president of Cummins’ engine business. “We are using all new engine platforms equipped with the latest technologies to improve power density, reduce friction and improve thermal efficiency, allowing us to avoid the typical performance limitations and efficiency compromises associated with converting diesel or natural gas engines over to hydrogen fuel.”

He added: “We have made significant technological advancements and will continue moving forward. We are optimistic about bringing this solution to market.”

