Dandara chooses precast foundations

The Dandara site in Milton Keynes

Vinci subsidiary Roger Bullivant Limited (RBL) is installing 10,000 linear meters of precast concrete RBeam and 2,100 driven precast concrete piles to support 285 housing plots across three phases of a Dandara development in Milton Keynes.

The project's scope includes the installation of driven precast concrete piles to depths ranging from six to 10 meters into underlying clays.

The off-site manufacture of RBeam concrete beams speeds up site work and improves quality and safety, the piling specialist claims. Whether applied in modular or traditional construction methods, RBeam facilitates accelerated build programs without compromising structural integrity or performance, it boasts.

RBL began mobilisation on site in April and is expected to complete its work on the scheme the end of the year.

