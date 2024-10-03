Dawson Wam doubles profits

In the year to 31st December 2023 Dawson Wam made a pre-tax profit of £8.9m (2022: £4.5m) on turnover of £52.7m (2022: £46.4m).

Employee numbers went up in the year by 22% from 92 to 112. Consequently, payroll costs went up 35% from £5.5m to £7.4m.

Dividends of £300,000 were paid out to the 77-year-old owner, Dennis Mcgall.

There was no mention of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the 2023 accounts. Last year we reported that Dawson Wam, with its registered office in Bedfordshire and headquarters in Belfast, had experienced some post-Brexit disruption, with Northern Ireland now subject to different trading laws from the rest of the UK. [See previous report here.] The inference is that the business has learned to live with the new circumstances.

The biggest risk identified in the 2023 accounts is, more generally, the continuing economic uncertainty. “To mitigate against this, the company has sought to diversify its business across as many areas as possible, seeking out new markets and disciplines across the UK,” McGall said.

