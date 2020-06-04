Deal agreed for £63m Kilmarnock housing scheme

The Halo Urban Regeneration Company and Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) have teamed up for the £63m urban regeneration project, Halo Kilmarnock, which will be built on a 23-acre site in the town centre. The aim is for it to be the first net-zero carbon energy project in Scotland and to set the standard for low carbon energy sites across the UK.

The team plans to use cutting-edge smart-home designs to develop sustainable building components alongside the low-carbon heat solutions currently being designed for the homes. In addition, the project is intended to help develop new skills in the construction industry by adopting the latest technologies, while establishing new ways to build the smart homes of the future.

Research and development opportunities will be explored through CSIC’s innovation supply chain network and its innovation factory in Blantyre.

Halo Urban Regeneration Company founder and executive chair Marie Macklin said: “CSIC is the perfect partner for the Halo to develop its smart homes of the future. The partnership will help us achieve our ultimate vision of a net zero dynamic commercial, educational, cultural, leisure and lifestyle quarter where people can ‘Live, Work, Learn and Play’.

“The Halo is all about tomorrow’s world. By setting the standard for low carbon energy sites across the UK our smart homes of the future, fuelled by 100% renewable energy and with the support of CSIC, will play a huge part in our vision.

“Delivering net zero carbon energy at the Halo is not only an opportunity to create economic growth in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire and across Scotland, it’s a way to highlight the emergency we all face in climate change.”

Lucy Black, director of innovation and engagement at CSIC, said: “Our goal is to drive transformational change in the construction industry for its future resilience, which is more important than ever.

“Sustainable building, adopting modern methods of construction, technological transformation and culture change, particularly with skills, equality and inclusion, are all a key focus for both our organisations. Working together to realise these mutual aims makes perfect sense.

“We’re really excited about this truly innovative partnership and the impact it could have on the construction industry at large.”

