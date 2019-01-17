Deal struck for 3,450 new homes in West Lothian

The project involves the delivery of a masterplan covering 347 hectares at Winchburgh just outside Edinburgh. The scheme also involves the construction of new schools and a range of infrastructure including improved transport links, a new marina, a 75-acre district park and 35 acres of land for employment initiatives.

The overall masterplan will unlock sites up to a total of 3,450 homes for multiple house builders.

WCC founding partner Sir Tom Hunter said: “Having already delivered over 558 homes in the first phase with five national housebuilders we now look forward to moving forward with many more housebuilders to deliver much needed homes for West Lothian in the next phase of development.”

The Building Scotland Fund is lending the joint venture £26.8m towards the development.

Phase One of Winchburgh saw five private housebuilders - Barratt Homes, Miller Homes, Bellway, Stewart Milne Homes and Taylor Wimpey - active on site. In addition, West Lothian Council’s Housing Department and the Wheatley Group, through its subsidiary West Lothian Housing Partnership, delivered 96 affordable housing units for social rent in the new town centre.

Cala chief executive Kevin Whitaker added: “We are delighted to be partnering with West Coast Capital to help fund and deliver a high quality, sustainable development that will bring multi-tenure housing, education and infrastructure to West Lothian. Following the acquisition of Cala by Legal & General last year, we have the appetite, expertise and capability to work on ambitious large-scale projects such as Winchburgh.

“West Coast Capital has worked incredibly hard over the last eight years to bring the site to this advanced stage. We now look forward to working with them and other stakeholders to deliver the next chapter of this exciting project, including the Scottish Government and West Lothian Council whom have played a pivotal role in the progression of the development.”

Winchburgh Developments CEO John Hamilton said: “It’s a huge achievement for all parties involved to have reached this point where the plans we have made can start to become a reality. The masterplan for Winchburgh goes far beyond building new homes. This is set to be one of the most exciting placemaking projects in the UK, which will bring new education facilities, a significant number of permanent jobs, and improved transport links to the area.”