Deanestor joins Offsite Solutions on Moda's Hove scheme

Artist's impression of Moda Living's Sackville Road estate

Deanestor will manufacture and install 572 bespoke kitchens for the studios and one, two and three-bed apartments and offices, and 916 fitted wardrobes.

Designed by Whittam Cox Architects, Sackville Road is being marketed as “an intergenerational urban village” rather than a housing estate. It is being built by Midgard for Moda Living on a nine-acre site. There will be 564 flats across six blocks, with gyms, cafes, communal lounges and terraces, and office space.

Sister company Offsite Solutions is providing the bathroom pods for this development under a separate £4m contract.

Midgard has now started construction on the site of a disused industrial park in Hove and is scheduled for completion in 2024. The masterplan also includes 260 community care homes, as well as a public square, pathways and gardens.

This is Deanestor’s second contract on a Moda Living development. It is also working on a £3m furniture and fitout contract for a new build-to rent neighbourhood for Moda in Glasgow. On this project, Deanestor is working with Robertson Group to provide kitchens and wardrobes for Moda Holland Park. This will bring the total number of kitchens being manufactured by Deanestor for Moda to more than 1,000 and wardrobes to more than 1,500.

