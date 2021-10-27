Deeley gets going in Twerton

Andrew Truswell (Box Twenty), Left to right are Ross Chester (Deeley Freed), Martin Gallagher (Deeley Construction) and Steve Turner (Deeley Construction)

Deeley Freed Estates is developing the Old Bakery site in the Bath suburb of Twerton into student accommodation and office space.

The site, on Jews Lane, has undergone significant enabling works over recent weeks but now the construction of the new buildings has begun.

It will comprise of two separate new buildings, one to house students and the other offering 5,000 sq ft of flexible open plan employment space.

The student accommodation building will have 63 flats, including a two-bedroom studio and a dedicated reception area.

Planning permission was granted for the development in September 2019. Deeley Construction expects to complete in summer 2022.

Ross Chester, Development Manager for Deeley Freed Estates, said: “We are pleased to be able to progress this development after a challenging few months and look forward to delivering the high quality student accommodation and fully flexible workspace. The enabling contract has been completed successfully, including working closely with Network Rail to ensure works around their embankment have been delivered safely.”

Deeley Construction managing director Martin Gallagher added: “It is a challenging site and we have been working closely with the client to reach a position where new-build construction can start on site. It’s fantastic to see work now underway.”

