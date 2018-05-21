Delden handed key to new Kobelco

Kobelco sales manager Mark Evans (left) hands over the key of Delden Cranes’s latest CKE900G-2 to director Sean Nyland

The official handover of a 100-tonne Kobelco CKE900G-2 took place at the Vertikal Days lifting equipment trade fair last week.

Delden Cranes, based in Selston, Nottinghamshire, ordered a package of four CKE900G-2 cranes from Kobelco at Veritkal Days 2017. The first two were delivered in October 2017, with the remaining two, including the model on display at this year’s show, arriving at the end of April.

It also ordered a pair of 250-tonne capacity CKE2500G-2s last year and these were also delivered last month, bringing the total number of Kobelco crawler cranes operated by Delden to 11.

Delden Cranes director Sean Nyland said: “The 100-tonne capacity CKE900G-2 is an excellent addition to our crawler crane fleet of 40 machines, which will help us to expand our already considerable UK operations, including a larger share of the all-important London market.”

All four CKE900G-2s and the two CKE2500G-2 cranes are fitted with Kobelco’s KCross remote operation management systemand Kobelco’s new Stage IV engine. The cranes are also supplied with a 360-degree multi-camera system, for an all-round view of the working area of the crane, and an in-cab colour monitor.