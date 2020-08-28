Deliveroo being paid to report potholes

A highway data and mapping company called Gaist will work with businesses such as Deliveroo, Tesco and Ocado, as well as Uber taxi drivers, alongside local highway authorities to identify pothole hot-spots.

The idea is to create a national database to create a map to help determine priorities.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We’re teaming up with delivery companies, who know the roads well, in order to map out where remaining potholes exist and then relentlessly target them with our record £2.5bn to pothole repair fund.”

Charlie Wren, director of operations at Deliveroo, said: “Deliveroo riders go above and beyond to bring people the food they love and this is a great way to make sure they and other road users are safe on the road. We’re looking forward to working with the government on this important scheme to help make the roads safer for Deliveroo riders and others.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk