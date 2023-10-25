Demand grows for foreign engineers

Work permits issued by the Home Office to foreign engineers increased by 71% in 2022 over 2021, according to data obtained by Integro Accounting.

The data shows that the number of work permits issued to foreign engineering professionals jumped from 5,620 in 2021 to 9,617 in 2022, the highest level since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The category which saw the largest percentage increase in 2022 was civil engineers.

Work permits issued to civil engineers specifically nearly doubled over the past calendar year, rising from 804 in 2021 to 1,565 in 2022, an increase of 95%.

