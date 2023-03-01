Demolition paves the way for Leeds student development

Foundations are going in on Merrion Street

Urban Group’s construction division is putting up a nine-storey student accommodation building, to be called Straits Aire.

The 32,000 sq ft (2,898 sq m) building will have 88 student rooms, described by the developer as “boutique en-suite studios”, as well as on-site facilities including a cinema, gym, lounge and laundry and spaces for events, eating and studying.

Designed by Brewster Bye Architects, it will be operated by Prestige Student Living.

Completion is expected in summer 2024.

CGI of the student block, designed by Brewster Bye Architects

Urban construction director Craig Stevens said: “This is a challenging site in a constrained city centre location. With careful management we are on schedule and there has been lots of interest as the building starts to emerge.”

He added: “We are working with a fantastic team of subcontractors and have established a variety of work and training opportunities in the city as part of the development. Ultimately, it will be great to bring this site back into use and deliver some fantastic studio apartments close to the city’s universities as well as shops and leisure outlets, bringing a boost to Leeds economy.”

Demolition of the derelict bar that was on the site completed in January 2023, paving the way for a nine-week programme of foundations and groundworks.

