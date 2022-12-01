Demolition under way for £135m Wigan revamp

Planning permission for the redevelopment of the Galleries shopping centre was granted in November 2021 to create a new retail, leisure and commercial destination for Wigan.

Cityheart is Wigan Council’s strategic development partner for the eight-acre site. BCEGI is main contractor.

The first phase of the demolition works is expected to take 18 months. Ground and enabling works for new buildings will begin in tandem as the demolition moves across the site.

The first new building anticipated for completion is a new market hall, which is exepcted to open in 2024.

Councillor David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, said: "This an exciting milestone for the Galleries redevelopment and the first of many to come."

Cityheart director Warren Taylor said: "It is exciting to see the first stage of the transformation taking place, together with the new hoardings that have been erected, it really feels like tangible progress is being made, which serves to reiterate our message that exciting improvements and changes are coming."

CGI of the development

BCEGI construction director Aaron Adams said: “We are delighted to be starting the demolition phase of the Galleries project. This phase paves the way for construction to start in 2023. This is a very complex and challenging element of work that has been meticulously planned to cause minimum disruption.

“In keeping with BCEGI’s sustainability policies we will be reusing a large amount of material from the demolition within the new scheme to reduce the environmental impact of the development.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk