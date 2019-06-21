Design unveiled for Canada’s high-tech archive

The Plenary Properties Gatineau (PPG) consortium was named in February by Library & Archives Canada (LAC) as preferred proponent for the new preservation facility in Gatineau, Quebec (link opens in new tab).

The PPG consortium includes developer Plenary Group, equity member PCL Investments Canada, design-builder PCL Constructors Eastern, design lead B+H Architects and facilities manager Engie Services.

The new building will be located directly behind the current centre and will be the first ‘net-zero carbon’ facility dedicated to archival preservation in the Americas, and the first federal building constructed to the requirements of Canada’s Greening Government Strategy. The team said that iIt will also be the world’s largest preservation facility equipped with a high-tech automated archive storage and retrieval system. It has been designed to keep Canada’s national collections under optimal preservation conditions.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Library and Archives Canada to preserve the heritage of our country in what will be a state-of-the-art, iconic facility, and the first net zero carbon archival centre in the Americas,” said Brian Clark, senior vice president with Plenary Group. “We look forward to working with our partners to deliver this project, and supporting the government of Canada in its commitment to sustainable infrastructure and the preservation of our documented history,”

Minister of Canadian heritage and multiculturalism Pablo Rodriguez added: “This new, state-of-the-art preservation facility in the National Capital Region will help Canada remain a leader in the preservation and promotion of our invaluable documentary heritage. Our government is confident that this preservation centre will solidify Library and Archives Canada’s place at the forefront of preservation throughout the world, for the benefit of present and future generations.”

Construction will begin in 2019 and lead to the creation of hundreds of new jobs, with the opening expected in 2022.