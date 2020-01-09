Designer chosen for British Embassy project in Beijing

Eric Parry Architects has won the competition, which was run by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) on behalf of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO).

FCO director of estates Tony Whitehead, said: “We are delighted to announce Eric Parry as our lead architect on the proposed new Residence in Beijing. To reflect the scale of our ambition in China, we are looking to provide a state-of-the-art building that will better reflect the image that Britain wants to project and help facilitate our presence in China for many years. We believe Eric and his team have the expertise and experience to help us fulfil that vision.”

RIBA architect adviser David Morley added: “This promises to be a significant work of architecture, marrying east with west and expressing the essence of Britishness in a progressive way. Happily the competition attracted some very talented architects and it will be wonderful to see Eric Parry’s winning ideas brought to fruition.”

Eric Parry Architects was selected from a shortlist that also included four other practices:

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris;

Carmody Groarke;

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios;

Manser Practice.

