DfE names 26 for £7bn construction framework – full list

The DfE schools construction framework, launched on 30th November 2021, is expected to be worth £7bn to the chosen contractors over its four year term.

The framework is split into three value bands, and each value band is subdivided into regions:

high value band (£12m+) – two regions

medium value band (£6m to £12m) – eight regions

low value band (£0.5m to £6m) – 12 regions

The chosen contractors in each lot are listed below.

High value band (£12m+)

Lot 1 – High value band: North

Bowmer & Kirkland

Willmott Dixon Construction

BAM Construction

Kier Construction

Wates Construction

Lot 2 – High value band: South

Bowmer & Kirkland

Willmott Dixon Construction

BAM Construction

Kier Construction

Wates Construction

Skanska Construction UK

John Graham Construction

Bouygues UK

Medium value band (£6m-£12m)

Lot 3 – Medium value band: Northeast & Yorkshire

Interserve Construction

Galliford Try Building

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

ISG Construction

Henry Boot Construction

Lot 4 – Medium value band: East Midlands

Interserve Construction

Galliford Try Building

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

ISG Construction

John Graham Construction

Henry Boot Construction

Lot 5 – Medium value band: East of England

Interserve Construction

Galliford Try Building

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

ISG Construction

Henry Brothers

McLaren Construction

Lot 6 – Medium value band: London

Interserve Construction

Galliford Try Building

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

ISG Construction

Geoffrey Osborne

Baxall Construction

McLaren Construction

Lot 7 – Medium value band: Southeast

Interserve Construction

Galliford Try Building

Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure

ISG Construction

Geoffrey Osborne

Mclaren Construction

Lot 8 – Medium value band: Southwest

Interserve Construction

Galliford Try Building

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

ISG Construction

Spatial Initiative

Goldbeck

Lot 9 – Medium value band: West Midlands

Interserve Construction

Galliford Try Building

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

ISG Construction

Bouygues UK

Lot 10 – Medium value band: Northwest

Interserve Construction

Galliford Try Building

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

ISG Construction

Low value band – (up to £4.5m)

Lot 11 – Low value band: Northeast

Bowmer & Kirkland

Kier Construction

Wates Construction

Vinci Construction UK

Lot 12 – Low value band: Yorkshire & Humber

Bowmer & Kirkland

Kier Construction

Wates Construction

Engie Regeneration

Spatial Initiative

Rayner Rowen Construction

Lot 13 – Low value band: East Midlands

Bowmer & Kirkland

Kier Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

Wates Construction

GF Tomlinson

Lot 14 – Low value band: East of England A

Bowmer & Kirkland

Kier Construction

Vinci Construction UK

Engie Regeneration

The McAvoy Group

Lot 15 – Low value band: East of England B

Bowmer & Kirkland

Kier Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

Wates Construction

Engie Regeneration

Spatial Initiative

Lot 16 – Low value band: London

Bowmer & Kirkland

Kier Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

Wates Construction

Vinci Construction UK

Engie Regeneration

Spatial Initiative

Lot 17 – Low value band: Southeast A

Bowmer & Kirkland

Kier Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

Wates Construction

Baxall construction

Engie Regeneration

Spatial Initiative

Lot 18 – Low value band: South East B

Bowmer & Kirkland

Kier Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

Wates Construction

Engie Regeneration

Spatial Initiative

Lot 19 – Low value band: Southwest A

Kier Construction

Vinci Construction UK

Engie Regeneration

Darwin Group

Lot 20 – Low value band: Southwest B

Kier Construction

Engie Regeneration

Lot 21 – Low value band: West Midlands

Bowmer & Kirkland

Kier Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

Wates Construction

G F Tomlinson

Lot 22 – Low value band: Northwest

Bowmer & Kirkland

Kier Construction

Wates Construction

Conlon Construction

A place on the DfE framework is highly prized by building contractors, BAM, for example, has secured 103 projects for the Department for Education since 2009, of which 89 are complete, 10 are in construction and four are in pre-construction. It started out on the Partnerships for Schools framework in 2009, then the 2013 contractors framework, 2014 regional framework, the 2017 construction framework and now the 2021 framework for high value (£12m+) projects.

The 2021 construction framework has four different procurement routes:

Option A1 – cost led design and build competition – only available to be used on the high value band, and will be the default option for single and batched schemes.

Option A2 – cost led two-stage design and build – only available for use on the high value band, with agreement of the framework manager, and can be used for single and batched schemes.

Option A3 – two-stage design and build – only available to be used on the mid and low value bands, and can be used for single or batched schemes.

Option B – construct only – available across all value bands.

Each procurement route will have two award options: local competition, with contractors in the lot invited to compete; and direct award, with a single contractor is invited to submit a proposal to deliver a single scheme.

The direct award process (after the first 12 months) is based on a selection process linked to the construction framework key performance indicators.

