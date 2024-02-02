Digbeth Gateway scheme approved

CGI of the planned Digbeth central square

Garrison Circus, being brought forward by Birmingham-based residential developer and investor Sama Investments, will have more than 546 new homes and 710 student beds across four blocks up to 37 storeys.

The scheme, designed by architect TP Bennett, will be built on a brownfield site around the derelict Myona Building, the old home of Jacobs Biscuits, which will be converted into amenity space.

Sama Investments chief executive Paul Squire said: “Garrison Circus will transform an underutilised brownfield site to unlock a new gateway into Digbeth, whilst also supporting the wider regeneration of the area.

“Not only will we deliver much-needed new homes and support the vibrancy of nearby universities, but our plans offer street-level community uses and green space for existing residents in the area to enjoy.

“We’ve worked closely with Birmingham City Council and other partners to ensure this exciting project delivers true value for the area. We look forward to continuing our progress with the city and our partners to deliver Garrison Circus – and the wider regeneration of Digbeth – over the coming years, driving local growth, and creating hundreds of jobs in the process.”

Tallest building in the scheme is 37 storeys

