Distillery reveals £40m warehouse plan

CGI of the scheme

Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD) is consulting on proposals for a whisky maturation warehouse scheme at Bandeath Industrial Estate in Throsk, outside Fallin.

IMD, the 10th largest Scotch whisky company, has identified the 8.2-hectare site for whisky warehousing to store maturing casks, along with an associated blend centre, a tank farm and offices. The construction scheme also includes landscaping, access, parking, drainage and facilitating works.

The warehouses will hold casks from all of Ian Macleod’s distilleries, which are Rosebank in Falkirk, Glengoyne distillery in Stirlingshire, and Tamdhu distillery at Knockando on Speyside. The matured whisky will be transferred by road tanker to IMD’s bottling facility in Broxburn. Once packaged, they will largely be exported.

