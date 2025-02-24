Dorset builder goes under

Image of Acheson's premises in Dorset from Google Streetview

Richard Lewis and Alistair Wardell of Grant Thornton UK LLP were appointed as joint administrators of Acheson Construction Limited on 18th February 2025.

The administrators laid off 40 of the company’s 48 staff immediately. The remainder are expected to be made redundant in the coming weeks once the affairs of business have been wound down.

A spokesperson for the administrators said: “The company has ceased to trade and will not be conducting further works in relation to any sites where work is in progress. The sites will revert back to the respective employers.”

Acheson Construction had been trading since 1974 and was incorporated in 1988. Its latest accounts show turnover of £54m in 2023, scraping a pre-tax profit of £28,000, having made a loss of £344,000 for the previous year.

