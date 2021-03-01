Double-arch bridge installed in Hong Kong

It arrived in Hong Kong by sea in mid-February after being fabricated near Shanghai. The semi-submersible barge loaded with the structure was then moored at a temporary anchorage area in Junk Bay in preparation for installation before being moved to a position 30 metres from the bridge piers for final preparatory work.

A spokesman for the Hong Kong government’s Civil Engineering and Development Department said, "As the double-arch steel bridge weighs over 10,000 tonnes, the project team adopted the 'float-over method' and took into account the tidal conditions for its erection. The entire process lasted about five hours, commencing from 7am until close to noon. This is the first time the 'float-over method' has been applied for bridge construction in Hong Kong. The project team has conducted a meticulous analysis of every step to ensure smooth execution of the erection process."

At about 7am on 26th February, the barge moved in between the bridge piers during the high tide window. After positioning of the double-arch steel bridge, the barge pumped in 27,000 cubic metres of seawater for ballast, correspondingly lowering the barge by 1m. This allowed the bridge to touch down onto the piers.

The bridge is part of the Cross Bay Link project in Tseung Kwan O. The 1.8km-long link, which includes a 1km marine viaduct, is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Aecom Asia is the government's consultant for the project and the contractor is China Road & Bridge Corporation.

