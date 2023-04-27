Dowding named CEO of Skanska UK

Katy Dowding

She takes up her new role on Tuesday 2nd May.

Katrina (Katy) Dowding has been with Skanska for 20 years and has been executive vice president in charge of the UK building and building services businesses since 2017.

She is also on the board of the Skanska Costain Strabag joint venture that is building the London tunnels section of High Speed 2.

Previous roles include managing director of Skanska UK’s facilities management business for five years.

Katy Dowding began her career as a trainee quantity surveyor with Tarmac, which sponsored her through university.

Skanska Group president and CEO Anders Danielsson said: “It is with great pride I welcome Katy as business unit president for Skanska UK. She has shown strong leadership skills during her career that spans more than 30 years in the industry. Her drive and desire to make an impact coupled with her inclusive leadership style is a great combination that can take Skanska UK to the next level. I warmly welcome her to the position and look forward to working with her,” says

Katy Dowding added: “I’m honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to lead Skanska UK. It’s a fantastic business with hugely talented people who help our customers to deliver successful projects and a lasting legacy for society. We are very much focused on partnering with our customers and supply chain, helping to deliver on the big priorities for our industry, including improved productivity, greater diversity and inclusion, and a net-zero carbon future.”

Adam McDonald succeeds Katie Dowding as executive vice president for Skanska UK’s building and building services operations. Since joining as an undergraduate 20 years ago, he has held senior strategic and commercial roles. For the past five years he has been managing director of Skanska UK’s building services division, which includes facilities management and mechanical, electrical and public health engineering.

