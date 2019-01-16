Dragados picked for Vancouver container terminal

Dragados will design and construct Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s CA$400m (£235m) container terminal extension in British Columbia, Canada.

This terminal, located in central Vancouver, is operated by Dubai Ports (DP World).

The project is intended to extend the terminal’s area and to rearrange it to increasing its capacity from the current 900.000 TEUs a year to 1.5 million. Freight movement and access to the harbour area will also be improved, by building a fly-over and by upgrading and refurbishing the access routes.

The project aims to tackle the road congestion and improve efficiency by eliminating port traffic from adjacent roads. It will also avoid the three rail crossings used by port users while delivering access to Highway 1.

Work is expected to be completed in December 2021.